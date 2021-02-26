Life sentence for Dudley man who murdered baby daughter
A man who murdered his five-month-old daughter by way of a catastrophic brain injury has been given a life sentence.
Summer Peace died in 2017 after also suffering fractured ribs.
Her father, Philip Peace, 43, from Dudley, was found guilty by a jury at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday.
Summer's injuries were said to be consistent with having been shaken and then thrown against a semi-hard surface.
Peace has been ordered to serve a minimum of 14 years in prison.
During a five-week trial, the jury heard Peace was caring for his daughter alone on 8 September 2017 when he reported to emergency services she had become unresponsive, claiming he had simply placed her on the floor.
Paramedics on arrival tried to resuscitate the baby but she died in hospital the following day, police said.
The West Midlands force said on Thursday that the account of events provided by Peace to his family, police and the jury was a lie, adding only he knew what really happened.
Summer's severe injuries also included retinal bleeding and that, along with the others, caused immediate respiratory collapse, police said.
