Covid-19: Birmingham's ethnic 'disparities' over jab in focus
More than 600 community champions have been recruited by Birmingham City Council to address low vaccine take up and misinformation around Covid-19.
Local community leaders have said trusting the government and health officials is an issue.
The 645 champions span the city's 69 wards and are working with groups to share information.
While disparities for some groups have improved from the first wave of the pandemic, it has not changed for others, particularly within Pakistanis and Bangladeshis communities, the government said.
High rates of infection have been recorded in Alum Rock, but it has seen the lowest number of people coming forward for vaccination - just six in 10 of those aged over 80 have had the jab.
In nearby Sutton Four Oaks, close to 95% of over-80s have been vaccinated.
'A reliable source'
The council set up its Community Champion network in September as part of a £23m national government scheme and is working with the NHS to target ethnic communities.
Officials will meet faith leaders on a weekly basis, stage vaccine awareness and understanding sessions, encourage GP practices to approach individuals about why they have not taken up first vaccine appointments and expand vaccination sites.
Last month, The Al-Abbas Islamic Centre in Balsall Heath, became the first mosque in the UK to open as a Covid vaccination centre, aiming to reach 500 people a day.
One volunteer, Paresh, said he wanted to become involved because "the first lockdown had a lasting effect on communities who had little or no information".
"Being a champion helps to deliver the right messaging at grassroots, enabling communities we live in to have the right level of information and not just go on hearsay like this," he said.
Sunita, another volunteer, said she "wanted to hear facts from a reliable source in public health".
