Pedestrian killed in Tipton hit-and-run named
- Published
A pedestrian who died in a hit-and-run at the weekend has been named.
Darren Whitehouse, 43, was struck by a car in St Mark's Road, Tipton, at about 13:40 GMT on Saturday.
Officers recovered what is believed to be the offending vehicle, a silver car which had been stolen in Rowley Regis on Wednesday.
Police said a report of a disorder in which a man suffered a stab wound at a shop in St Mark's Road on Saturday was not believed to be linked.
This was being investigated as a separate incident, the West Midlands force stated.
Mr Whitehouse, from Tipton, was hit at about 13:40 GMT and despite the best efforts of officers and paramedics, he was pronounced dead a short time later.
In a statement released by police, his family said they were "devastated at the sudden loss of Darren" and if anyone had information that may help the investigation "please contact the police directly".
"We are so grateful for the support that the local community have shown to our family, thank you," they added.
"Whilst we struggle to come to terms with this devastating loss we would ask that our privacy is respected at this difficult time."
They were being supported by a family liaison officer.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk