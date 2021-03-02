Murder probe after man stabbed on Birmingham road
A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed in the street in Birmingham.
He was found with injuries to the neck, following a stabbing in Perry Villa Drive, Perry Barr, at about 03:50 GMT.
The victim, who had not been formally identified at this early stage, was pronounced dead at the scene, West Midlands Police said.
A 34-year-old man arrested at the scene was being held on suspicion of murder, it added.
Police have been conducting house-to-house and CCTV inquiries and were appealing for witnesses.
