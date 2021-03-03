Murder charge after man stabbed in Perry Barr street
A man has been charged with the murder after a fatal stabbing in Birmingham.
The victim, who has not yet been formally identified, was attacked in Perry Villa Drive, Perry Barr, at about 03:50 GMT on Tuesday.
A post-mortem examination is being carried on Wednesday, police said.
Erlin Hasa, 34, of no fixed address, has been charged with murder and is due before city magistrates on Thursday. Two other men, 21 and 30, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
