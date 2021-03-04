Mohammed Haroon Zeb: More arrests over Dudley shooting
Three further arrests have been made by police investigating the fatal shooting of a father-of-four.
Mohammed Haroon Zeb was found with a gunshot wound on Queens Cross, Dudley, on 31 January. He later died in hospital.
The men - aged 19, 20 and 23 - were detained on Wednesday on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder, said the West Midlands force.
Four others have previously been charged over Mr Zeb's death.
Hassan Tasleem, 23, from Dudley, has been charged with murder, while 25-year-old Akarsh Tasleem, also from Dudley, is accused of conspiracy to commit murder.
Choudhary Akeel Hussain, 21, and Choudhary Naheim Rashid, 47, also from the town, have both appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court, also charged with conspiracy to murder.
A further hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court has been listed for 19 March.
