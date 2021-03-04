Bordesley Green shooting: Family's terror as masked gunmen open fire
A father-of-three has described his family's terror as a group of masked men fired shots at their house in what he thought was a break-in.
The dentist, who does not want to be named, said he cannot sleep and no longer feels safe.
"The kids were crying, the wife was screaming. I thought I was going to die," he said.
Police said about 10 shots were fired just after midnight on Sunday in Bordesley Green, Birmingham.
The West Midlands force said while nobody was injured at the house on Finnemore Road there could "easily have been... casualties from this outrageous act".
The 35-year-old said: "I can't sleep. It's a nightmare - it doesn't feel like my house any more.
"I won't be going back - it doesn't feel safe.
"I was shaken by my wife saying 'there are people outside... they're shooting, they're shooting.' We were in such a panic we didn't know what to do."
The man, whose wife is pregnant, said he expected the shooters to enter the house and assumed they were trying to break in.
"It doesn't make sense because they weren't there to rob anything. Surely if you're going to rob something, you spend five minutes in the house then leave. What do you need to shoot at the house for?" he added.
A police spokesperson said: "We're carrying out a thorough investigation into the firearms discharge and exploring potential links to other shootings in the city in recent weeks."
"Detectives are looking at a number of lines of inquiry and are following up a number of positive leads, after recovering CCTV, forensic evidence and ballistic material."
