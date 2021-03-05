Birmingham clinic 'a disgrace' for Covid-19 vaccine advert
- Published
A clinic has been branded a "disgrace" for appearing to illegally sell private Covid-19 jabs.
An advert on the website of Vivo Clinic, based in Birmingham, offered AstraZeneca vaccines for £149, and stated they were out of stock.
It is against the law for private clinics to offer the jabs which are being rolled out through the NHS.
The advert was in preparation for clinics to be able to stock them and it has not sold any, the clinic said.
Vivo clinics, which offer accredited Covid-19 testing as well a general face and body aesthetic treatments at various sites around the UK, said it has since amended its website.
A Labour councillor is being investigated by her party after claiming on social media she recently received a Covid vaccination from a private doctor.
Khalid Mahmood, Labour Perry Barr MP , whose constituency covers Handsworth where the clinic's headquarters are, said to privately sell the vaccine was a "disgrace" and "exploitative".
"The £149 price is an extortionate price and if a family of two or three people need to have it then they're making a great deal of money from it and I find that very exploitative," he said.
"Deeply concerning"
He said wanting to make money "from this devastating virus is the wrong thing to do when the government is trying to do its best to get everyone vaccinated. It is exploitative and something I find a disgrace".
More than 20 million people in the UK have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), which would be responsible for any enforcement action, said vaccines that are not authorised for use in the UK "cannot be guaranteed to meet standards of quality, safety and effectiveness".
Lynda Scammell, senior enforcement advisor, said people would be contacted by the NHS, employer, GP surgery or pharmacy to receive the vaccine which was free of charge.
Preet Kaur Gill, Labour MP for Edgbaston, where a Vivo Clinic is based, said "anything that takes away resources or affects NHS vaccine supplies is deeply concerning".
In a statement, the clinic said the information was to provide consumers with information about the vaccine while also building content on its website towards in the event that the vaccine becomes available privately.
"During this pandemic, it can be strenuous to keep up-to-date with the new regulations, so we strive to provide information to offer the public an understanding of the current Covid-19 situation to the best of our ability," it said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.