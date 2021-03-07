Arrest after £200k 'super car' stolen in Birmingham
- Published
A man has been arrested after a "super car" worth up to £200,000 was stolen.
The McLaren was reported stolen from a block of flats in Birmingham on Tuesday after a concierge noticed it was missing and knew its owner was out of the country, West Midlands Police said.
It was tracked down to a garage and police arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of fraud by false representation and theft of a vehicle.
Sgt Aisha Parveen said the car was returned and "we have one happy owner".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.