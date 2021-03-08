Bike hire scheme launched in Wolverhampton and Sutton Coldfield
- Published
A bicycle-hire scheme - similar to London's so-called "Boris Bikes" - is being rolled out across parts of the West Midlands
The distinctive grey and green bikes were launched in Wolverhampton on Monday, after a trial in Sutton Coldfield last month.
They are set to appear in Birmingham, Coventry, Dudley, Sandwell, Solihull and Walsall later in the year.
They will cost £1 to unlock through a smartphone app and 5p for each minute.
Currently the bikes are only available for essential journeys and daily exercise, but Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) said it wanted to encourage more people to get active as lockdown eases.
The organisation has signed a five-year contract with Serco, which operates London's bikes, to run the £5m West Midlands Cycle Hire scheme.
Ultimately it is expected to see 1,500 bikes placed in about 170 locations across the region.
TfWM said running costs would be covered by income from the hire of bikes and sponsorship deals.
The West Midlands bikes have been produced by Pashley Cycles in Stratford-upon Avon, Warwickshire, with other parts made elsewhere in the region.
West Midlands mayor Andy Street said: "As we emerge from lockdown I'm sure our cycle hire scheme will prove to be incredibly popular for cyclists both young and old, and I would urge people of all abilities to give the bikes a go."
City of Wolverhampton Council leader Ian Brookfield said new routes were being planned for the city to help support cyclists.
More limited cycle lending and hire schemes are already available in Birmingham, with folding Brompton bikes available from a handful of docks mainly around the city's railway stations.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk