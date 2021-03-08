Tribute to man fatally stabbed in Perry Barr street
A man who was stabbed in a Birmingham street and died has been described as "a loving husband" by his family.
Marian Savu, 43, was stabbed in Perry Villa Drive, Perry Barr, on 2 March and pronounced dead at the scene.
Erlin Hasa, 34, of no fixed abode, has been charged with murder and is due at Birmingham Crown Court on 9 March.
Two men, aged 31 and 30, who were arrested on suspicion of murder, have been released on bail as its inquiry continues, police said.
A 21-year-old man also held on suspicion of murder has been released pending further investigation.
Mr Savu was attacked at about 03:50 GMT, the force stated.
In a statement released by police, his family said: "He was a loving husband and the best dad for the children."
