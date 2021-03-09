Brierley Hill shooting: Man denies murdering pair
A man has denied the murder of two men killed in a double shooting.
Will Henry, 31, and Brian McIntosh, 29, were discovered with fatal wounds in a Range Rover at the rear of industrial units in Brierley Hill, Dudley, on 30 September.
Richard Avery, 33, of no fixed address, entered his not-guilty pleas at Birmingham Crown Court.
He had already denied a charge of perverting the course of justice at an earlier hearing.
Co-defendant Jonathan Houseman, 32, formerly of Quarry Park Road, Stourbridge, pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder at a hearing in November.
The pair are due to stand trial on 9 June.
