Charity converting paralysed father's Solihull home
- Published
A charity is set to transform the home of a father-of-four left paralysed after a fall.
Rob Lamb, 58, suffered a severe spinal cord injury when he fainted in October, leaving him paralysed from the chest down.
He has been recovering at a rehabilitation centre in Oswestry, Shropshire, but is due to return home.
On Saturday, 60 volunteers began adapting his Solihull home to enable him to live there safely.
Rob, who was widowed when his wife Julie died suddenly in 2017, lives with sons Callum, Gavin and Mackenzie.
Members of the Band of Builders charity are set to spend nine days converting the home, creating a downstairs bedroom and wet room complete with specialist equipment.
Gavin Lamb said: "We've been overwhelmed by the support we've received and still can't quite believe this is all happening.
"When dad first got injured, we knew we'd need to make huge changes to the house for him to come home, so we started fundraising for those and for the care that he'll need. Then Band of Builders stepped in and it's taken a huge weight off."
Charity volunteer Craig Cashmore said it was one of the biggest projects the charity had done.
He added: "It's so important that the home he comes back to isn't just safe, but is somewhere he can live comfortably and happily."
