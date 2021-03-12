Poker party in Birmingham pub among lockdown breaches
- Published
A secret poker event at a pub and a birthday party with a four-piece band are among lockdown breaches uncovered by West Midlands Police this month.
About 20 £800 fines were handed out when officers raided the poker party at The Station pub on High Street, Kings Heath, Birmingham, on 6 March.
The pub is now facing action for licensing breaches, the force says.
The previous day, a party with buffet and live music was discovered at a shop on Lodge Road, Hockley, in the city.
Officers fined 12 people at the event £200, with band members and two organisers fined £1,000 each.
Police said the poker gathering was broken up at 23:20 after someone called to tip them off with the words: "It really needs to be stopped. It's a joke."
And the force said more people may have joined the birthday party in Hockley if it had not been shut down at 20:15 on 5 March.
A spokesperson said: "Our officers take absolutely no pleasure from breaking up these gatherings and handing out fines, but they know it's the right thing to do."
Under the government's roadmap out of coronavirus restrictions, large gatherings indoors will not be allowed until 21 June at the earliest, although pubs and restaurants may be able to open for seated customers from 17 May.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk