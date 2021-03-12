Man guilty of Smethwick shopping centre stab murder
A man has been found guilty of murder over a stabbing at a shopping centre.
Karl Gallagher, 31, from Smethwick, West Midlands, died from a single stab wound to the chest after an attack outside the West Cross complex in the town on 26 April.
Tyrell Harris denied his murder but was convicted at Wolverhampton Crown Court.
The 20-year-old from Helvellyn Way, West Bromwich, is due to be sentenced on 30 April.
