Men jailed over crossbow killings at Brierley Hill cannabis farm
- Published
A man who used a crossbow to murder his own brother and a rival gang member has been jailed for at least 33 years.
Saghawat Ramzan killed Khuzaimah Douglas after fatally injuring his brother Waseem Ramzan by mistake, following a raid on the family's cannabis factory.
Saghawat, his son Omar Ramzan and Mohammed Sageer have been jailed for life at Wolverhampton Crown Court.
All three men were unanimously convicted of murdering Mr Douglas.
Saghawat Ramzan, 47, was also found guilty of murdering his younger brother, while the other defendants were convicted of his manslaughter.
The trial was shown CCTV footage of the moment Saghawat Ramzan shot his brother in the stomach with the crossbow during a four-on-one punishment beating intended to kill or maim Mr Douglas.
A second bolt, travelling at 270ft-per-second, was fired at Mr Douglas less than a minute later, causing fatal injuries.
Mr Douglas, 19, was shot while being held on the ground and died at the scene outside the Ramzans' home in Pensnett Road, Brierley Hill, Dudley, in the early hours of 20 February last year.
Waseem Ramzan, 36, died in hospital after the bolt that struck him was removed and hidden near the scene.
The defendants were charged with murder after police recovered CCTV footage from cameras set up to protect the cannabis farm from raids by rival gangs.
All three denied any knowledge of the farm, with Saghawat Ramzan claiming he feared burglars were targeting his home containing Cartier and Rolex watches.
Former KPMG accountant and Lancaster University graduate Omar Ramzan, 24, was handed a minimum term of 22 years.
Family friend Sageer, 33, from Gorsty Avenue, Brierley Hill, was ordered to serve at least 20 years before he can be considered for parole.
Judge Michael Chambers QC, sentencing, said it was clear all three and Waseem Ramzan had knowledge of the cannabis farm.
The judge said: "In endeavouring to protect that against a raid by a rival criminal group, you caught one of the raiders that was trying to escape.
"You were all intent on causing him really serious harm.
"This was on any view a truly appalling incident of considered violence to protect a criminal enterprise by exacting retribution and seeking to deter others."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk