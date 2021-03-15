Killer Mark Masefield admits murder of Marie Gladders
- Published
A convicted killer has admitted murdering a grandmother who was found stabbed to death.
Mark Masefield pleaded guilty on Monday to the murder of Marie Gladders at a house on George Road in Stockland Green, Birmingham, in November.
He was previously jailed in 2012 after admitting the manslaughter of his friend in 1987.
The 53-year-old, of George Road, is due to be sentenced on 31 March at Birmingham Crown Court.
He and Ms Gladders, who was a scout leader, knew each other from school, West Midlands Police said.
A post-mortem examination found she died from multiple stab injuries.
Following her death, her family said they were "beyond devastated".
They added, in a statement issued through West Midlands Police: "To lose her in such a cruel way is deeply saddening."
Det Insp Stuart Mobberley said: "Masefield is a man with a long history of violence.
"What happened to Marie was truly shocking and my thoughts remain with her family and friends at this very difficult time."
Masefield was jailed for 11-and-a-half years in 2012 after admitting killing 17-year-old Anthony Pryke.
The teenager's body was found in drains at his home in Chelmsley Wood in the West Midlands in December 1987.
At his trial at Birmingham Crown Court, Masefield claimed he had killed his friend with a scaffolding pole in self-defence during a drunken row.
He had been originally accused of murder, which he denied, but that charge was not pursued by the prosecution.
