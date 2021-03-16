Surge testing in Sandwell after South African variant found
Surge testing will be carried out after a case of the South African variant of Covid-19 was identified in Sandwell.
A mobile testing unit has been set up and people over the age of 16 are being asked to get tested, whether they have symptoms or not.
The tests will cover the streets in the DY4 and B69 postcodes in the Oldbury and Tipton areas.
Sandwell Council said it has traced people who might have met the individual and asked them to isolate.
The person is said to be "well" and Public Health England said the case was identified through "routine genomic sequencing".
The mobile testing unit will be set up at the PureGym car park in Dudley Port for walk-in tests and appointments.
Deputy council leader Maria Crompton said: "I know this news will cause concern. Our priority is to keep our communities and especially our most vulnerable residents safe."
There will be no additional restrictions or lockdown measures in the Oldbury and Tipton areas, the local authority said.
Latest figures show the rate of coronavirus cases in Sandwell per 100,000 is 91.9, down from 97.4 in the previous seven days.
