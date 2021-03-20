Covid: Wolverhampton girls' walk in grandfather's memory
Two cousins are taking on a sponsored walk to raise money for the hospital where their grandfather worked, which also cared for him when he died from Covid-19.
New Cross Hospital porter, Trevor Johnson, 60, died on 16 October.
His granddaughters, Kayla, nine, and Amelia, 10, have decided to raise money for Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust Charity in his memory.
Together they have already raised more than £1,100.
Kayla's mother, Tracy, said her daughter told her she wanted to raise money in her grandfather's memory to donate to the maternity unit at New Cross Hospital, where he had worked as a porter and for the intensive care unit (ICCU), which cared for him.
On 25 September, the two girls will be walking from Mr Johnson's house in Tettenhall, to the maternity ward at New Cross Hospital and then to their house in Warstones, a distance of about eight miles (12.8km).
The girls will start practicing for their walk when the weather is a bit warmer and the evenings less dark.
Tracy said she felt "really proud" when Kayla told her about her plan to raise money.
"When she said she wanted to ask her cousin, I just thought it was lovely that they would both do it together.
"Kayla didn't think they would even raise £50 so to have got the amount of money they have is amazing."
Mr Johnson's manager, Brendan Houston, said: "Trevor was a really nice chap, a true gent, nothing was a problem for him.
"He always had a beaming smile when he was at work and will be sorely missed."
Sara Lawley, matron on the intensive care unit, said: "The ICCU is so very grateful to Kayla and Amelia for thinking of us at such a sad time for them as a family, they should be really proud of themselves for what they have achieved so far."
