Birmingham pub bombings: 'Inappropriate' for Home Office to decide on public inquiry
A decision on holding a public inquiry into the Birmingham Pub Bombings would be "inappropriate" while a police inquiry is active, a minister said.
Twenty one people died in the blasts at the Mulberry Bush and Tavern in the Town pubs in November 1974, and 220 were injured.
A public inquiry has long been demanded by victims' families.
Home Office minister Kevin Foster said he recognised "the desire to see those responsible brought to justice".
New inquests in 2019 ruled the victims were unlawfully killed, but did not establish who was responsible.
Those hearings happened after families campaigned for several years for a full account of what happened on the night.
In October, Home Secretary Priti Patel said she would consider the case for a public inquiry.
She also said she would like to meet some of the families to discuss the issue, but the meeting has yet to happen.
On 8 March, Labour's Birmingham Edgbaston MP Preet Gill asked the home secretary whether she had reached a decision.
The Home Office's response came on Tuesday through a written answer from Mr Foster.
He said: "There is an ongoing investigation by West Midlands Police into the bombings and it would be inappropriate to make a decision on whether to establish an inquiry while this is proceeding."
Six men - Hugh Callaghan, Paddy Hill, Gerard Hunter, Richard McIlkenny, William Power and John Walker - were wrongly jailed for life in 1975 for the bombings.
The group, who became known as the Birmingham Six, had their convictions quashed, and they were released in 1991.
West Midlands Police said there continued to be an active criminal investigation.
