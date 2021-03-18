Ameen Thabet jailed for life for murder of woman
A man has been jailed for life for murdering a woman in her home.
Najeeba Al-Alriqy, 47, was found at Sutton Street in Aston, Birmingham, in March 2020 and a post-mortem examination revealed she died from pressure applied to her neck.
Ameen Thabet pleaded not guilty to her murder, but was convicted after a trial at Birmingham Crown Court.
On Thursday the 50-year-old, of West Park Road, Smethwick, was told he would serve a minimum of 18 years in prison.
