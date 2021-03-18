BBC News

Ameen Thabet jailed for life for murder of woman

Published
image copyrightWest Midlands Police
image captionAmeen Thabet had denied murdering Najeeba Al-Alriqy in March 2020

A man has been jailed for life for murdering a woman in her home.

Najeeba Al-Alriqy, 47, was found at Sutton Street in Aston, Birmingham, in March 2020 and a post-mortem examination revealed she died from pressure applied to her neck.

Ameen Thabet pleaded not guilty to her murder, but was convicted after a trial at Birmingham Crown Court.

On Thursday the 50-year-old, of West Park Road, Smethwick, was told he would serve a minimum of 18 years in prison.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.