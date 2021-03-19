Girl, 15, sentenced after Knowle car flip crash death
- Published
A 15-year-old girl has pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving after her car overturned, killing her teenage passenger.
William Kingham, who was also 15, died at the scene of the crash on Kenilworth Road, Knowle, on 23 November 2020.
The girl, who cannot be identified, also pleaded guilty to driving without a licence or insurance at Birmingham Youth Court on Thursday.
She was given a 12-month referral order to agree a contract of rehabilitation.
The girl will work with the Coventry youth offender panel and has also been disqualified from driving for three years.
West Midlands Police said the driver of a second car, who was also arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, has since been released with no further action.
William's family said at the time they were "totally devastated and heartbroken".
