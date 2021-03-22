BBC News

Paralysed dad thanks volunteer builders for home adaptations

image captionRob Lamb, a widower, lives at the property with his three sons Callum, Gavin and Mackenzie

A father-of-four who was left paralysed after a fall has thanked 60 volunteers who adapted his home.

Rob Lamb suffered a spinal cord injury when he fainted in October, leaving him paralysed from the chest down.

The Band of Builders charity spent nine days making his Solihull home safe and accessible.

The 58-year-old Scotsman, who was greeted back home by applause and bagpipes, said: "Everything is top notch".

image copyrightBand of Builders
image captionThe volunteers made the kitchen more accessible

"It's surreal. It's just fantastic," he said. "I can't believe everything that has been done in such a short period of time."

The work was carried out before his return home from a rehabilitation centre in Oswestry, Shropshire.

Work by the volunteer tradespeople from across the country included creating a downstairs bedroom and wet room with specialist equipment.

Mr Lamb, a quantity surveyor, who was widowed when his wife Julie died suddenly in 2017, lives with his sons Callum, Gavin and Mackenzie.

image captionIt took nine days to convert the home

He said he was moved by the reception he was given.

"Just coming down the street and hearing the sound of the pipes - whatever happens you always cry when you hear the pipes," he said.

Volunteer Craig Cashmore said it was one of the biggest projects the charity had carried out.

"It's so important that the home he comes back to isn't just safe, but is somewhere he can live comfortably and happily," he said.

image copyrightBand of Builders
image captionRobert Lamb, pictured third left, with Callum, Gavin, his late wife Julie, Tara and Mackenzie

