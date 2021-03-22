Simon Wilkins tortured Arturas Busma 'after chance meeting'
A man who tortured and killed a father-of-two after a chance meeting outside a shop has been jailed for life.
Arturas Busma, 39, was found with a stab wound to the chest, burn marks and stamp injuries, police said.
He met Simon Wilkins, 28, for the first time outside a shop in Wolverhampton in April and went back to his nearby flat where he was murdered.
At Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday, Wilkins was told he will serve a minimum 17-and-a-half-years.
West Midlands Police said Mr Busma had been lured to the address in Tettenhall Road after meeting Wilkins outside the convenience store and buying alcohol.
At the flat, Wilkins carried out a sustained attack and tortured his victim, the force said.
There was no evidence to suggest the pair had met before and Mr Busma had been in "the wrong place at the wrong time", the force added.
After the attack, Wilkins, who previously admitted murder, went to Wolverhampton police station and told officers he had punched a man, who had stopped breathing, and claimed it was in retaliation after Mr Busma pulled a knife on him.
But after visiting the flat, detectives found only Mr Busma's badly beaten body.
'Loving husband'
A post-mortem examination found Mr Busma had suffered significant blunt force trauma to his head and body.
Det Insp Laura Harrison, said: "Sadly the family of Mr Busma will never really know why their loved one was taken away in such a brutal way.
"It appeared he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time and happened to come across Wilkins."
Mr Busma's wife had previously described him as "a wonderful person, a loving husband and a great dad to our sons".
