Teenager dies after suspected hit-and-run in Perry Barr
A 16-year-old moped rider seriously hurt in a suspected hit-and-run has died from his injuries.
West Midlands Police said it believed the motorbike he was on had been involved in a collision with a car in Perry Barr, Birmingham, on Monday.
Efforts are being made to trace the occupants of the car and the rider of another moped.
The injured teenager was taken to hospital with a serious head injury and died on Tuesday afternoon.
The force said it believed the 16-year-old had been a pillion passenger on the moped when the crash with the car had happened at 19:20 GMT in Rocky Lane.
And it said several people had reported seeing the moped riding in tandem with a second motorbike.
The second moped and the car left the scene after the crash and Det Insp Adam Jobson said police officers were checking CCTV images.
In an appeal to the car driver and for witnesses, he said: "I would encourage them to do the right thing and come and speak to us about what happened. It's important we hear their side of the story."
