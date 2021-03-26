Burglar and victims become friends through rehabilitation scheme
A burglary victim has become "best of friends" with the man who broke into her home.
The 41-year-old stole £500 along with electrical items from Anne and Terry Linton's house in Erdington, Birmingham, in May 2019.
The thief was caught, but instead of being sent to jail was placed on a rehabilitation programme and now looks after their garden.
Mrs Linton said: "Even a fairytale story could not end like this."
At Christmas they exchanged presents and Mrs Linton said: "Isn't it funny, you tell somebody that somebody's burgled your house and yet you've all become the best of friends, nobody would believe you."
The man, who is not being identified, said: "Anne and Terry gave me the chance to change my life and without them I don't think I would be alive today. I owe them everything and I will always be in their debt.
"I will do anything I can to help them, all they have to do is ask and I will be there. I can never change what I did and I will always be ashamed."
And he added: "It was very hard to see the person that you have hurt. It destroys you inside, but it rebuilds you."
The man is one of 20 people who have committed burglaries and signed up for the West Midlands Police scheme. The force said they had been responsible for 830 crimes between them.
Since the scheme started in 2017, 14 have been able to stay clear of crime. Over the same time period, burglaries in the West Midlands force area have dropped by 16%.
Offenders on the programme have their jail sentences put on hold while they are taking part and are tagged for the first four months.
They enter into 'contracts' outlining targets they must hit and must admit to all of their offending.
Det Sgt Sandy Thompson, who runs the project, said: "People still go to prison; 95% of people who commit a burglary will go to jail. But my job is to prevent burglaries from taking place. Jail will stop that man for four to five years. This programme will stop him for life."
