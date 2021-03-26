Lilly Hanrahan murder: Babysitter jailed for at least 20 years
A babysitter who threw and violently shook a 21-month old girl, causing the "catastrophic" brain injury which led to her death, has been jailed for life.
Lilly Hanrahan died two days after being found collapsed in Northfield, Birmingham, in November 2017.
Sean Sadler, 32, of Rubery, Birmingham, was convicted of her murder and will serve at least 20 years in prison.
He had said in his defence she had just fallen asleep and would not wake up. But jurors rejected his claims.
Sadler, of Coriander Close, also received a concurrent three-year term for an attack on the toddler committed about a week before the fatal assault.
Sentencing Sadler at Birmingham Crown Court, Mr Justice Saini said the 32-year-old had made "shameful and cowardly" attempts to cover up his role in Lilly's murder.
And he said: "You delayed seeking medical help for a number of hours and in doing so showed callous indifference to Lilly's suffering. It must have been obvious to you that she was seriously hurt.
"This was a brutal assault, on any view, and you have shown no remorse."
Lilly had been left in Sadler's care by her guardian, who was appointed as her mother was unable to care for her.
Before the fatal attack, the guardian had started noticing bruises on the youngster and even alerted her nursery to monitor her.
A post-mortem examination found three broken vertebrae in her spine and bleeding in her lungs from about three weeks before.
The dozens of recent and healing injuries were consistent with the youngster being gripped with excessive force or slapped, West Midlands Police said.
A serious case review has been carried out into Lilly's death and is expected to be published in June.
