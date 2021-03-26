West Midlands PC and ex-officer charged with misconduct
A serving police constable and a former officer have been charged with misconduct in a public office.
West Midlands PC Anthony Ritchie, 43, is accused of forming an inappropriate relationship with a woman he met between 4 June 2014 and 29 March 2018.
While former PC Steven Walters, 52, allegedly engaged in sexual activity with a woman during the course of his duties on 1 October 2013.
Both are due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on 23 April.
The charges follow two investigations by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
It said it had begun inquiries after separate referrals from West Midlands Police in April and May 2018 and a file had been handed to the Crown Prosecution Service in June 2020.
