Crufts 2021 cancelled amid Covid 'uncertainty'
The world's biggest dog show, Crufts, has been cancelled due to "ongoing uncertainty" around the Covid-19 pandemic.
The event was due to take place in July having already been moved from its usual March slot.
Last year, the show at Birmingham's National Exhibition Centre (NEC) went ahead at the beginning of March, despite concerns about coronavirus.
The show has been rescheduled for March 2022.
Discussions on how to try and make the rearranged July event Covid-secure have been ongoing for months, The Kennel Club statement said.
A survey commissioned by The Kennel Club found 63% of people did not feel comfortable or were unsure about attending an inside event in the near future.
"We are very disappointed that we have had to cancel Crufts for the first time since 1954, in what would have been its 130th anniversary year, and it is a decision we have not taken lightly," Tom Mather, Crufts chairman, said.
"We have tried desperately hard to make this year's show happen, including the decision we took last November to postpone the event to July. However, of course this was before we were hit by the devastating second wave of the pandemic."
Mr Mather said following the the emergence of a "third wave of coronavirus in Europe", it would have meant overseas judges and exhibitors would not be able to attend.
"We look forward to welcoming everyone back to Crufts next year in its full glory from 10 - 13 March 2022," the statement concluded.
