Teenager killed and six hurt in Rushall parked car crash
- Published
A teenager has died and six people were injured when a vehicle crashed into a parked car, police say.
The emergency services were called to Pelsall Lane, in Rushall, near Walsall, just after 21:00 GMT on Friday.
The 19-year-old was a passenger in a Seat Leon which struck the parked car. Three other men in the car, all aged between 19 and 21 years old, were taken to hospital, West Midlands Police said.
The driver remains in a serious but stable condition, the force said.
A couple in the parked car also sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital where they are in a stable condition.
The couple's nine-year-old daughter was also taken to hospital, but has since been discharged.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk