Mahwish Rani jailed after killing boy, 13, in Erdington hit-and-run
A driver who hit a 13-year-old boy and carried on driving for about a mile has been jailed for three years.
Mahwish Rani, 29, of Osborne Street, Nottingham, was driving at 55mph (89kmh) on a 40mph road when she hit Mason O'Grady in Birmingham in April.
Despite damage to her windscreen, police said she drove away from the scene in Chester Road, Erdington.
Mason was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but died shortly after his arrival.
The force said Rani was only stopped when members of the public followed her, boxed her in with cars and called officers who arrested her.
At Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday, she was jailed after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving. She was also disqualified from driving for five-and-a-half years.
In a statement, Mason's mother Hayley said he was "a kind, beautiful soul loved by all".
"Losing Mason has left a massive hole in our family," she added.
Sgt Alan Hands, of West Midlands Police, praised passing motorists for following Rani's VW Polo and forcing her to stop.
He added: "This was a young boy with his life ahead of him, only for it to be cruelly taken away during what was supposed to be a nice, evening walk with family."
