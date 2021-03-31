Birmingham City Council: Deborah Cadman announced as chief executive
A new acting chief executive has been announced for Birmingham City Council.
Deborah Cadman will assume the role in the summer and will be in post for a year, overseeing the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games and local elections.
Ms Cadman joins the council from her current role as chief executive of the West Midlands Combined Authority.
She was appointed OBE for her services to local government and named as one of the 100 most influential people in the sector.
She has been chief executive of the WMCA since 2017 but said "the opportunity to become chief executive of Birmingham City Council is one I just couldn't turn down".
"I'm thrilled to be joining Birmingham at such an important time for the city and the region," Ms Cadman, who is originally from the city, said.
"There are immense challenges ahead, but some great opportunities, too."
Council leader Ian Ward said he was "delighted" to welcome Ms Cadman to the local authority, saying: "Her knowledge, understanding and commitment to Birmingham will be invaluable for the year ahead".
Birmingham City Council has been without a chief executive since early March when interim boss Chris Naylor left the position when his secondment ended.
Recruitment for a permanent position will begin after next year's local elections.
