Rowley Regis dog attack: Woman, 85, killed after 'dogs get through fence hole'
- Published
An 85-year-old woman died after two dogs got into her garden through a hole in a fence and attacked her, said police.
The woman was found suffering from serious injuries in Boundary Avenue in Rowley Regis, near Dudley in the West Midlands, on Friday.
Supt Phil Asquith, of West Midlands Police, told a news conference her death was "tragic and horrific".
The two dogs have been seized to establish their breed.
A 43-year-old local man detained on suspicion of being the person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control has been bailed while inquiries continue, police said.
Flowers have been placed on the victim's driveway, with one displaying the message "RIP Nan".
Officers previously said the victim sustained dog bite injuries, but a post mortem examination would take place to establish the cause of death.
Supt Asquith told the conference outside West Bromwich Police Station: "Neighbours called to report that a woman, 85 years of age, was under attack from dogs from a neighbouring property.
"Our officers attended, by which point the dogs had returned through a hole in the fence to the adjacent property and then, unfortunately, despite the best efforts of medical professionals, that lady died at the scene.
"An operation was then under way to secure the dogs."
He added the dogs were tranquilised and transported to secure kennels where they remained and were being tested to determine their breed.
"Fortunately, these types of incidents are rare," he said, adding: "This presented no wider threat to the public. It was a hole in adjacent premises so they weren't running in the streets."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk