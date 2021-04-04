BBC News

Woman, 18, found with gunshot injuries in Wolverhampton

image captionThe woman was found injured on Saturday afternoon

An 18-year-old woman is in a critical condition after being found with gunshot wounds.

The woman was found with chest injuries in Hughes Avenue, Wolverhampton, just after 16:15 BST on Saturday.

She was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical but stable condition, West Midlands Police said.

"A gun was recovered nearby and we're carrying out further inquiries to establish whether it's connected," the force added.

The scene remains sealed off while investigations to "establish the full circumstances" continue.

Anyone with information was urged to contact police.

