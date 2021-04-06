Man in court after two-week-old baby killed in Brownhills crash
- Published
A 34-year-old man has appeared in court charged with causing the death of a two-week-old baby by dangerous driving.
Ciaran Morris was being pushed along the pavement with his family on High Street, Brownhills, West Midlands, when he was struck on Sunday afternoon.
James Davis, from Walsall, spoke only to confirm his details at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court.
He was remanded in custody, and is next due to appear at the city's crown court on 4 May.
Mr Davis, of Croxtalls Avenue, is charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving while uninsured, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, and failure to report a collision.
Toys and floral tributes have been left for baby Ciaran at the scene of the crash.
A fundraising appeal for the family has so far raised more than £18,000 to support them following the crash.
"Mommy's and Daddy's hearts will always ache, we love you more than anything," his parents said in a tribute on Monday.
"We didn't get to keep you for long but we are happy we had the chance to meet you, look after you and call you our son.
"Fly high angel."
Sgt Mark Crozier, from West Midlands Police, said officers had been "left numb" by the baby's death.
"To see the loss of someone so young is difficult for us as officers, but we know the pain is even greater for Ciaran's family," he said.
"We'll be doing all we can to support them while also trying to establish what happened leading to the collision."
