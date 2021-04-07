Covid-19: Stourbridge man back home a year after hospital admission
A man has returned home exactly one year after he was admitted to hospital with coronavirus.
Len Redding, 70, from Stourbridge in the West Midlands, was hospitalised on 7 April 2020 and placed on a ventilator in an intensive care unit.
He stayed there until August, when he was admitted to a care home but frequently required hospital treatment.
Mr Redding's family said the year had been "quite an ordeal" and it was "amazingly special" to have him home.
He said it was "great" to be back, and described himself as "a very happy man".
Mr Redding's daughter, Karen Billington, said they first noticed something was wrong on Mother's Day last year.
He quickly deteriorated, but because he was not showing common Covid-19 symptoms such as a cough, it was not clear he had the virus.
'A hard 12 months'
He was admitted to Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley on 7 April and placed on a ventilator the following day for four weeks. By the end of May, his family were told to say their goodbyes.
"They didn't think he was going to survive," Mrs Billington said. "It has been a long 12 months and a hard 12 months."
He was moved to a care home in Wolverhampton in August but was admitted again to hospital multiple times with pneumonia, brought on by the virus.
Neighbours also gathered on Wednesday with his friends and family to welcome Mr Ridding back, as he continues his recovery at home.
Having her father home was "a huge relief," Mrs Billington said.
"Until this morning I don't think any of us believed it was really going to happen," she said
"He's wanted to come home from the very start, that's all he's wanted to do. I haven't seen my dad in seven months so to see him walk out of that care home was so emotional.
"He's amazing, he never gave up."
