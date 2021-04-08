Covid-19: 'Name and shame vaccine myth peddlers'
People who have "peddled pernicious myths" about Covid-19 vaccinations should be named and shamed for being so irresponsible, a Birmingham MP says.
Jack Dromey, Labour MP for Erdington, said spreading false rumours had led to "hardworking people believing nonsense" and not getting vaccinated.
A survey he commissioned in his constituency found 67% of care homes reported that staff were reluctant.
The prime minister has said he favours homes requiring staff to have jabs.
It is not mandatory for staff to be jabbed and data from NHS England in February revealed three in 10 care home staff had not been vaccinated, despite being in the top four priority groups.
Mr Dromey said his research showed at one care home in Erdington, 23 out of 25 members of staff had refused vaccinations.
"Why? Because they have become the victims of those peddling pernicious myths," he said.
Common false claims have included suggestions vaccines contain microchips, that they cause infertility or contain ingredients that go against religious beliefs.
Mr Dromey said by opting not to be vaccinated, staff could be putting "at risk the people that they care for" - some of the most vulnerable in society.
He said those responsible for spreading rumours were "off their head" and should be named and shamed and and even criminalised in some cases.
"It is completely wrong and irresponsible," he added.
"I know there'll be those who say, 'what about freedom of speech?', well, in my view there is no such thing as the freedom to peddle myths that put at risk the vulnerable in care homes."
He said he understood some hesitancy, but it was time to take a "firm stand" against people who spread the myths.
