Prince Phillip: Early DofE recipient recalls the duke's sense of humour
One of the first people to be presented with a gold Duke of Edinburgh award says Prince Phillip "always left me with a chuckle - usually at my expense."
Tony Mullins, 81, from Birmingham, volunteered at Buckingham Palace and said he often met the duke.
Mr Mullins, his daughter and grandson all gained a gold award and had a private audience with him in 2016.
While volunteering for St John's Ambulance in Birmingham, Mr Mullins said he started the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme with other teenage volunteers in 1956.
The duke founded the programme in that year to celebrate the achievements of young people.
'Daft jokes'
Mr Mullins and his group went on to earn the gold award in 1958, making them the first group to do so, he said, and he met the duke for the first time at their presentation ceremony at the palace.
He then volunteered at the palace through St John's Ambulance.
"I would look after groups or a room or an area and every time he saw me he'd say 'oh, it's you again'.
"That was his standard greeting. He called me Tony and I called him sir. We always hit it off.
"I think he liked me because I'd always tell him daft jokes.
"He always left me with a chuckle - usually at my expense."
Mr Mullins said his daughter Karen got her gold award in 1980 and grandson James in 2016 which "absolutely delighted" the duke when they became the first three generations to achieve gold.
At the private audience at St James's Palace, the duke "came in and he did a little jig", he said.
"Previous to this we had seen him at another do and James had got his silver by then. He said, 'I promise you now I won't drop off my perch before you get your gold'.
"So he came in and did his little jig and said 'see, I told you I'd do it and wait for you'."
Mr Mullins said the Duke of Edinburgh Awards scheme would be his legacy and was now in more than 100 countries around the world.
"He was absolutely wonderful and the kids absolutely adored him.
"It's the end of an era, but it's an era that will remain forever as regards the award, as far as I'm concerned."
