Duke of Edinburgh's life of public service 'was unparalleled'
- Published
The Duke of Edinburgh has been hailed in the West Midlands for his sense of "duty" and a life devoted to "public service".
Prince Philip's death, at the age of 99, was announced on Friday.
David Jamieson, Police and Crime Commissioner for the West Midlands, said his influence had "had a profound impact on our country".
Birmingham's Lord Mayor, Mohammed Azim, meanwhile described his service to the Queen and country as "unparalleled".
Flags across the region are being flown at half-mast following the duke's death.
The Lord-Lieutenant of the West Midlands, John Crabtree, said the news was received with "great sadness", commending his "terrific" service.
"His Royal Highness was a frequent visitor to the West Midlands and the people of this county welcomed him with great warmth," Mr Crabtree said.
"He had a wide variety of interests and supported many sporting events held here in the West Midlands, as well as business and arts projects."
West Midlands Mayor Andy Street also paid tribute to the duke, saying he was "deeply saddened" to hear of his death.
"My thoughts are with the Royal family at this awful time," he said.
Liam Byrne, Labour's candidate for the West Midlands Mayor and MP for Birmingham Hodge Hill, described the prince as "an extraordinary public servant" and "a devoted husband" to the Queen.
Shaun Bailey, MP for West Bromwich West, remembered Prince Philip as "the embodiment of duty and service".
The town's other Conservative MP, Nicola Richards, also paid tribute, calling him "a symbol of Britain's decency and courage".
"Prince Philip will be remembered for generations to come as a royal who had a profound sense of duty," she said.
