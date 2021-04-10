Murder arrest after man run over on Birmingham car park
A 25-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man who police believe was run over in a car park.
West Midlands Police said it was called to reports of disorder outside Halfords on Coventry Road, Sheldon, Birmingham at about 00:00 BST.
It said officers found the 20-year-old victim under a white VW Golf.
He had serious head injuries and was pronounced dead shortly afterwards, the force added.
It said the 25-year-old man was detained at the scene by members of the public.
Police remain at the scene and are in the process of recovering CCTV footage.
The force said officers were supporting the family of the victim and a post-mortem examination would be held in due course.
