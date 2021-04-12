Dante Mullings: Four jailed over rival gang murder plot
- Published
Four men who plotted to murder a rival gang member in a drive-by shooting have been jailed for life.
Dante Mullings, 23, died after being shot in St Vincent Street West in Ladywood, Birmingham in May 2019.
Dior Jackson, Ihsaan Bernard, Ayuub Mahmood and Omarni Bernard-Sewell had denied conspiring to murder him.
Mr Mullings was in a parked car on 7 May 2019, when a gunman opened fire from a passing vehicle, West Midlands Police said.
One bullet struck him in the lower back and he suffered fatal internal injuries, the force said, while two other passengers were shot but survived.
The Volkswagen Passat used in the attack was later found on fire in Nechells, police said, and officers used CCTV to track its movements throughout the day.
Inquiries implicated Bernard and Bernard-Sewell, who police said, orchestrated the plot in revenge for a stabbing less than 24 hours earlier.
Mahmood had contacted Hockley Car Spares on the day of the murder to collect cloned plates for the car, the force said.
The murder weapon was found hidden in bushes and from examinations by ballistics experts, was shown to have fired the rounds that killed Mr Mullings.
Jackson, 22, from Waddington Avenue in Great Barr, Bernard, 21, from Anerley Road, Kingstanding and Bernard-Sewell, 25, of no fixed abode, were all jailed at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday for 29 years while Mahmood, 19, from Lozells Street, was sentenced to 26 years.
"We weren't able to prove who pulled the trigger, but we were able to show this group plotted together to carry out the shooting and therefore they were jointly liable," said Det Insp Hannah Whitehouse.
A 16-year-old boy was also charged with conspiracy to murder Dante Mullings and is set to stand trial on 17 May.
Two other man Mohammed Qadir, 20, from Dunsink Road, Aston, and 27-year-old Wasim Hussain from Gerard Street, Lozells were both cleared of involvement in the murder plot.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk