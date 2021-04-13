Covid-19: Birmingham pub drinkers 'literally loving' easing of lockdown
Drinkers said they were "literally loving" being able to enjoy their first night out at a pub in months.
One outdoor venue in Digbeth, Birmingham, welcomed about 400 customers on Monday evening as coronavirus restrictions eased.
Tom Kidd, founder of the Bar Adventure Group, which runs Luna Springs, said it was "great to feel the energy and the buzz" of customers at the venue.
"We're very happy and excited to see people out and in the space," he added.
Outdoor drinking and dining resumed on Monday for the first time since England's lockdown began on 5 January, with hundreds willing to sit outside, despite the cold temperatures.
"A pint with my mates - you can't beat it can you?" one student at the new venue told the BBC.
Another added it would take some "getting used to - having other people around that are not just your flatmates".
The venue eventually hopes to hold up to 2,500 guests, with cinema and entertainment planned for later in the year.
"It's just nice to see people being out and about, after being sat around twiddling our thumbs," said Mr Kidd.
In the city centre, diners were able to have a meal as restaurants opened along with shops, hairdressers and gyms.
In a "return to normality", Sophie Downing, from Dudley, said she was able to celebrate a birthday meal along with husband Ashley.
"It's so fantastic to be out after being locked down for so long," she said.
Mike Olley, who runs the Westside Business Improvement District in the city, said seeing customers back at bars and restaurants made him feel like "one happy bunny".
"I can feel the buzz in this area, it's all working really well," he said.
At the Prince of Wales pub in Moseley, south of the city centre, one drinker described the experience as "a bit strange doing something other than walking around or being at work".
Another added: "It's absolutely glorious - the sun's out we've got our pints and friends... we're loving life."
