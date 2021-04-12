BBC News

Kevin Lomas: Birmingham murder victim was 'all round decent man'

Published
image copyrightFamily handout
image captionKevin Lomas was "a loving son and brother who had a great sense of humour," his family said

A man who was fatally stabbed has been remembered as "an all round decent man" by his family.

Kevin Lomas, 56, was found dead at a property off Stratford Road in Hall Green, Birmingham, on 2 April.

West Midlands Police said his cause of death was initially unclear before a post-mortem examination revealed he died from a stab wound.

Two people arrested on suspicion of his murder have been bailed while investigations continue.

image copyrightGoogle
image captionMr Lomas was found at an address on the Stratford Road in Hall Green, Birmingham, on 2 April

"Kevin was a loving son and brother who had a great sense of humour," his family said in a statement.

"He was an all round decent man who enjoyed life and never saw wrong in anybody," they said, adding that he would "never think twice about helping anyone and was a very kind soul".

West Midlands Police is continuing to appeal for witnesses.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.