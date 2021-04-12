Kevin Lomas: Birmingham murder victim was 'all round decent man'
A man who was fatally stabbed has been remembered as "an all round decent man" by his family.
Kevin Lomas, 56, was found dead at a property off Stratford Road in Hall Green, Birmingham, on 2 April.
West Midlands Police said his cause of death was initially unclear before a post-mortem examination revealed he died from a stab wound.
Two people arrested on suspicion of his murder have been bailed while investigations continue.
"Kevin was a loving son and brother who had a great sense of humour," his family said in a statement.
"He was an all round decent man who enjoyed life and never saw wrong in anybody," they said, adding that he would "never think twice about helping anyone and was a very kind soul".
West Midlands Police is continuing to appeal for witnesses.
