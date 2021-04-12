West Midlands officer had 'astonishing lack of respect' for victims
- Published
A police constable who allegedly pursued relationships with victims of domestic abuse is facing dismissal.
The West Midlands Police officer "brazenly crossed the line" with remarks like "we could be good together," a misconduct panel heard.
Colin Noble, 49, who was based in Stechford, Birmingham, was acquitted of misconduct in a public office in 2019.
The ongoing hearing at the force's headquarters will decide whether his actions amount to gross misconduct.
Presenting counsel Barney Branston told the panel publicity from the criminal trial at Birmingham Crown Court had prompted other women to come forward.
He said the domestic abuse investigation officer, who had 17 years' experience, showed an "astonishing lack of respect for vulnerable people", bringing "discredit" to the police service.
"PC Noble significantly overstepped the mark as to how he should have behaved - seeking to have personal relationships with all these women," he said.
One woman, known as Miss X, secretly recorded a conversation with the officer in which he made comments such as "we could be good together".
"This was egregious behaviour toward Miss X," Mr Branston said. "She was clearly uncomfortable with his behaviour.
"He knew he was brazenly crossing the line but proceeded in doing so."
Other allegations include visiting one victim when there "was no good reason", visiting another woman at her private address rather than a police station after she reported domestic abuse allegations and pursuing a woman charged with a criminal offence while she was on bail.
The hearing, at Lloyd House in Birmingham, is due to last up to 10 days.
