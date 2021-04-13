Murder charge after man 'run over' in Birmingham car park
A man has been charged with murder after a man was found under a car in a Halfords car park.
The 20-year-old man is believed to have been run over after a disturbance outside the store on Coventry Road in Sheldon, Birmingham, on Friday.
He was found with serious head injuries just before midnight, and was pronounced dead a short time later.
Muhammed Khubaib, 25, of Wilton Road, Sparkbrook, has been charged with murder and dangerous driving.
West Midlands Police said he was due to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday.
The force said officers were supporting the family of the victim, who has not yet been identified.
