Teenager seriously injured in Birmingham shooting
A teenager has been shot in the arm close to Birmingham's Utilita Arena.
The 16-year-old was close to a bus stop on St Vincent Street on Tuesday night when he was shot, West Midlands Police said.
The victim was seriously hurt but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
There were a number of cars around at the time and police have appealed for anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
The suspects were in a dark-coloured vehicle.
