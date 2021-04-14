BBC News

Boy, 14, in hospital after Birmingham park stabbing

image captionThe teenager was stabbed in Burbury Park, Lozells, on Tuesday evening

A 14-year-old boy has been stabbed multiple times in a Birmingham park, police said.

The teenager was injured in Burbury Park in the Lozells area of the city, just after 19:00 BST on Tuesday.

He was taken to hospital where he remained on Wednesday morning. West Midlands Police said his injuries were not life-threatening.

Forensic examinations were being carried out and the force urged anyone with information to come forward.

image captionWest Midlands Police has been investigating

