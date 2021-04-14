Boy, 14, in hospital after Birmingham park stabbing
A 14-year-old boy has been stabbed multiple times in a Birmingham park, police said.
The teenager was injured in Burbury Park in the Lozells area of the city, just after 19:00 BST on Tuesday.
He was taken to hospital where he remained on Wednesday morning. West Midlands Police said his injuries were not life-threatening.
Forensic examinations were being carried out and the force urged anyone with information to come forward.
