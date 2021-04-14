Birmingham double shooting: Arrest after man dies at industrial site
- Published
A man has been arrested after a double shooting at an industrial premises.
A 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene on Western Road in Birmingham on Tuesday evening and a 22-year-old is in a critical condition.
The suspect, aged 29, is in custody after being held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder, West Midlands Police said.
The force said the victim's family were being supported and forensic work at the scene was continuing.
Emergency services were called to the site near Birmingham City Hospital at about 17:30 BST following reports of a shooting.
Det Ch Insp Ian Ingram described the crime as "shocking and very sad".
"A young man has died and another is very poorly after being seriously injured," he said.
"There is no place for violence like this on our streets and we're doing all we can to establish what happened yesterday evening and why."
The 22-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries and remains there in a critical condition.
The force said officers were reviewing CCTV and urged anyone with information to contact them.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk