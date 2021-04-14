Covid: South Africa variant in Smethwick prompts extra testing
Residents in certain postcodes in Smethwick are being urged to get tested for coronavirus after a case of the South Africa variant was detected.
It comes as the "largest surge testing operation to date" is deployed in London after cases were found there.
Sandwell Council published a list of postcodes in Smethwick and Cape Hill where people should get tested.
The authority urged all residents in those areas to get tested, regardless of whether they had been vaccinated.
The affected postcodes are predominantly B66 as well as some in B67, around the Victoria Park area.
Sandwell Council identified one person with the variant over the weekend who was living in the Soho and Victoria ward area of Smethwick.
At the time, the council's director of public health, Lisa McNally, said it had found no links to other cases in neighbouring areas.
A testing unit is open behind the Smethwick Council House which will be open daily for walk-ins between 09:00 and 15:45 BST.
Experts have expressed concern this variant may be able to get round some of the protection offered by vaccines, although the jabs should still work to prevent serious illness.
