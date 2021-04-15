Police 'open minded' about links after attacks in Birmingham
Possible links between three violent attacks in Birmingham on Tuesday are being considered by police.
A man was shot dead and another critically wounded at about 17:30 BST at an industrial site on Western Road.
Shortly after, a teenager was stabbed in a park in Lozells before a second shooting near the city centre.
West Midlands Police said it was "keeping an open mind" as investigations into the violence continued.
Armed police have been deployed to the scenes of the crime, on Western Road near Birmingham City Hospital, Burbury Park in Lozells and St Vincent Street behind the Utilita Arena as the force ups patrols.
"We understand how concerning and frightening these incidents are for people within our communities," Supt Sally Simpson said.
"Knife and gun crime is deeply concerning for all of us, we're committed to working out exactly what has happened, why, and who was responsible."
West Midlands Police said it was doing "all we can" to tackle violent crime - the force cited targeting knife crime in Lozells, its violence reduction team known as Project Guardian and a weapons surrender scheme.
It also recently launched a new "expanded gangs unit" to target organised criminal groups and urban street gangs - one in central Birmingham and the other to the east of the city.
A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder after the double shooting on Western Road and two 15-year-old boys were held on suspicion of attempted murder for the Burbury Park stabbing.
No one has so far been arrested after a 16-year-old boy was shot in the arm on St Vincent Street.
"Too many lives have been devastated by the tragic consequences of knife and gun crime," Supt Simpson said.
"My thoughts are with the loved ones of the man who tragically died. And also with the two youngsters who have been injured in these shocking violent attacks."
